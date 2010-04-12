Fox Networks Taps Julie Simon

Julie Simon has been named senior VP

of advanced services for Fox Networks

affiliate sales and marketing. She will

report to Mike Hopkins, the division’s

president.

In her new position, Simon will oversee

day-to-day distribution activities for FN’s

advanced services including HDTV, interactive

TV and video-on-demand. She’ll

also be responsible for developing advanced

services strategies for Fox Broadcast

and all of Fox’s cable networks.

Simon replaces Will Flannery, who

passed away suddenly in September 2009

at the age of 38.

Prior to joining FN, Simon was VP of

strategy and business development for

AETN/Lifetime Television. There she developed

the networks’ distribution strategies,

including deal analysis, long-term planning

and risk analysis. She also negotiated distribution

of advanced services (VOD, mobile

and advanced advertising) for AETN.

From 2002 to 2007, the Yale graduate

worked at Time Warner Cable, rising

to VP of product management in 2005.

She began her career at HBO in 1993,

and worked there for nearly a decade

developing advanced service initiatives.