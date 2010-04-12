Fox Networks Taps Julie Simon
Julie Simon has been named senior VP
of advanced services for Fox Networks
affiliate sales and marketing. She will
report to Mike Hopkins, the division’s
president.
In her new position, Simon will oversee
day-to-day distribution activities for FN’s
advanced services including HDTV, interactive
TV and video-on-demand. She’ll
also be responsible for developing advanced
services strategies for Fox Broadcast
and all of Fox’s cable networks.
Simon replaces Will Flannery, who
passed away suddenly in September 2009
at the age of 38.
Prior to joining FN, Simon was VP of
strategy and business development for
AETN/Lifetime Television. There she developed
the networks’ distribution strategies,
including deal analysis, long-term planning
and risk analysis. She also negotiated distribution
of advanced services (VOD, mobile
and advanced advertising) for AETN.
From 2002 to 2007, the Yale graduate
worked at Time Warner Cable, rising
to VP of product management in 2005.
She began her career at HBO in 1993,
and worked there for nearly a decade
developing advanced service initiatives.
