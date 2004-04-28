Fox Names NY News Head
Scott Matthews has been named vice president of news for Fox's New York duopoly.
He comes to WNYW (Fox)/WWOR(UPN) from Fox-owned WTFX Philadelphia, where he has been VP of news since July 2001. Before that he ran news at Fox's WFTX Boston.
