Fox Greenlights ‘The Short-Com Comedy Hour' for Summer 2013

Fox has ordered a new series it hopes will help develop its

future multi-camera comedy brand.

The Short-Com Comedy

Hour, set to premiere in summer 2013, will feature four short-form sitcoms

per hour-long broadcast featuring established and up-and-coming actors and

comedians. The development platform will have the comedic talent hone their

material in scripted vignettes, with Fox commissioning the best to series.

"We are basically ripping open the traditional scripted comedy

development process with The Short-Com

Comedy Hour," said Kevin Reilly, president of Entertainment, Fox

Broadcasting Company. "Our end goal is to provide distinct comedy voices with a

world-class platform to experiment, grow and perfect their ideas and to

hopefully build them into mainstream comedy hits in the future."

Fox announced a similar move on the animated side last

January,

creating an alternative animated content unit to develop and produce series for

a Saturday late-night programming block and digital multi-platform network. The

network said at the time it would launch four new animated shows (11-minute

shorts and 22-minute series) per season starting in January 2013, to build a

bench of series that could step in when its long-running franchises like The Simpsons finally go off the air.