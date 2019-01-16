Fox Gives ‘The Passage’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 13).

On the strength of 523.8 million TV ad impressions, Fox’s promo for its new drama The Passage (based on the Justin Cronin novel of the same name) takes our top spot. Fox dominates our chart by also taking second place for new reality competition The Masked Singer and third place for new medical drama The Resident.

Closing out our ranking: promos for Discovery’s Garage Rehab and Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit.

Notably, the In Pursuit promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (142) in our ranking, getting 42% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).