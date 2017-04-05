Fox Gives ‘Prison Break’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push Leading Up to Series' Resurrection

B&C has partnered with attention analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through April 2).



On the strength of 158.9 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its premiere Tuesday night, Prison Break tops our chart. The show, a.k.a. Prison Break: Resurrection, is a continuation of the hit drama that had a four-season run on Fox from 2005 to 2009.



Once again, crime dominates our ranking, with Fargo (FX) taking third place and Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery (Investigation Discovery) taking fourth. CBS gave its biggest promo push to a special, the 52nd Annual ACM Awards, which aired on Sunday, while ABC continues to hype its quirky new sitcom Imaginary Mary.



1) Prison Break, FOX

Impressions: 158,886,367

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 92.66%

In-network Value: $3,415,954

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,176,299

2) 2017 ACM Awards, CBS

Impressions: 155,616,132

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 87.58%

In-network Value: $5,014,628

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,432,109

3) Fargo, FX Network

Impressions: 130,902,350

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 95.28%

In-network Value: $2,237,733

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $41,422

4) Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 116,405,149

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 92.54%

In-network Value: $859,602

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $102,637

5) Imaginary Mary, ABC

Impressions: 112,683,941

Imp. Types: National 74%, Local 21%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 86.21%

In-network Value: $2,417,071

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $341,843

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).