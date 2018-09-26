Fox Gives ‘9-1-1’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 23).

On the strength of just over half a billion TV ad impressions, Fox tops our chart with its promo for the first-responder drama 9-1-1, moving up from fifth place last time. Meanwhile, a teaser for ABC’s family drama A Million Little Thingsslips from first place to second, and NBC grabs two spots, third and fourth place, to drive viewers to, respectively, its dramas Manifest and New Amsterdam.

With the exception of No. 5, an NFL Network promo for Thursday Night Football, traditional broadcast networks rule our ranking for the second week in a row.