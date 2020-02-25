Fox Entertainment Signs Killen to Broadcast Deal

Fox Entertainment has signed writer and producer Kyle Killen to a direct, exclusive, broadcast only talent deal.

Killen, whose credits include Halo, Mind Games and Awake, will develop scripted series for the Fox Network. Those projects will be developed by Chapter Eleven, Killen’s production company with Scott Pennington.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Kyle on a number of series over the past decade. He is an incredible talent and that rare voice who is able to write in any genre that interests him,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, at Fox Entertainment. “As Fox Entertainment continues to pursue its hand-crafted approach to development, I know working closely with Kyle, along with Scott and Keith Redmon at Anonymous Content, will result in the creation of distinctive programming for viewers.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Some of my favorite experiences in television have come from working with Michael, so the opportunity to collaborate with him and the talented team he's assembled at Fox was a no-brainer for us,” Killen said.

Other recent direct-talent deals at Fox Entertainment include those with Mara Brock Akil, Jeff Davis and Sarah Watson. Watson wrote and will executive-produce a drama pilot from SideCar Content Accelerator, Warner Bros. Television and Amblin TV.