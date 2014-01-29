Fox Demos Live Uncompressed HD-SDI Video Over IP

In a notable development in the move to IP based infrastructures, the Fox Networks Engineering and Operations (FOX NE&O) has worked with Nevion to demonstrate frame-accurate switching of live uncompressed HD-SDI video over IP.

The proof of concept demo used Nevion’s VS902 multi-format contribution codec for IP/Ethernet networks to encapsulate two uncompressed IP streams using SMPTE 2022-6, the two companies reported.

“We believe that professional media networking over IP is the future of broadcast,” said Thomas Edwards, VP engineering and development, FOX NE&O in a statement. “Transporting uncompressed live HD video over an Ethernet infrastructure can deliver greater flexibility and cost savings for broadcasters. We carried out this proof of concept in conjunction with Nevion to test some of the video processing requirements of professional media networks.”

The VS902 is capable of encapsulating up to two HD-SDI feeds over a 1 Gigabit Ethernet network using JPEG 2000 or four uncompressed HD-SDI feeds over a 10 Gigabit Ethernet link.

“With new technologies that address traditional concerns about the use of IP for professional media networking, the time has come for forward-thinking broadcasters to benefit from the flexibility, cost savings and new revenue streams that IP brings.” added Mike Root, Nevion’s senior vice president of sales, Americas in a statement.