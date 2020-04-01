Fox, Comcast Reach Long-Term Distribution Agreement

Fox Corp. and Comcast said they reached a long-term renewal of their distribution agreement, including retransmission of Fox’s television stations.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to have reached this multi-year agreement with Fox to continue to deliver its array of content across our platforms for Xfinity TV customers,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP of video and entertainment for Comcast Cable.

In addition to the Fox stations, the deal covers Fox News Channel, Fox Business, FS1, FS2, BTN and Fox Deportes. It also covers video on demand and TV Everywhere rights to those networks.

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding and productive partnership with Comcast so that millions of Xfinity customers will continue to enjoy Fox’s leading sports, entertainment and news programming for years to come,” said Michael Biard, president of operation and distribution for Fox.”