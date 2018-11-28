‘Fox College Football’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 25).

On the strength of nearly 422 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Fox College Football tops our chart, moving up from fifth place last time. The only other traditional broadcast network in our ranking, CBS, lands at second place to promote God Friended Me.

Meanwhile, Investigation Discovery serves up a tense preview for its new crime series Body Cam, which uses real footage from police body cameras. And Food Network closes out the chart with a pair of promos for seasonal shows: Holiday Baking Championship and Holiday Gingerbread Showdown.

Notably, Body Cam earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (155) in our ranking, getting 55% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).