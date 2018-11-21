Food Network Gives ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 18).

On the strength of 238 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship tops our chart. It rises from second place to overtake our previous No. 1, National Geographic’s Mars, which slips to fourth place. Meanwhile, ABC grabs second place to promote the 2018 CMA Awards, and Fox College Football snags fifth place.

The grittiest show in our mix, at No. 3: Bravo’s true-crime anthology series Dirty John, based on the Los Angeles Times story and podcast of the same name.

Notably, Holiday Baking Championship earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (130) in our ranking, getting 30% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).