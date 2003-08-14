Fox, CBS top Wednesday ratings

Fox won adults 18-49 Wednesday night with That 70s Show, The Simpsonsand Paradise Hotel.

CBS won households and total viewers and was second in the 18-49 demo with

60 Minutes II, Big Brother and 48 Hours.

NBC was second in households and third in the demo with Race to the Altar,

The West Wing and Law & Order.

ABC was fourth in households, viewers and adults 18-49 with My Wife &

Kids, George Lopez, Roseanne and The Family.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research total-viewer averages: CBS 9.2 million, Fox 6.5

million, NBC 6.2 million and ABC 5 million.

Adults 18-49 (rating/share): Fox 3.3/11, CBS 3.0/10, NBC 2.2/7 and ABC

2.1/7.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network (Smallville and Pepsi Smash)

and UPN (two hours of Enterprise) tied in the household race, each with a

2.0/3.