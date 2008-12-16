Fox Business Inks Charter Carriage Deal
By Alex Weprin
Fox Business Network has signed a carriage agreement with Charter Communications, expanding its presence in the Midwest and Northeast to nearly 200,000 homes with the MSO.
The move follows a deal with Cox earlier this month to launch in nearly 2 million homes by Jan. 1.
Combined, both deals will bring FBN to just over 45 million homes.
