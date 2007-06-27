Fox And MLB To Webcast All-Star Batting Practice

Fox Sports and Major League Baseball are teaming up to produce a live webcast of the July 10 MLB All-Star Game batting practice.

Available on both Foxsports.com and MLB.com, the show will air at 5 p.m. ET with Fox Sports’ Chris Rose and MLB.com’s Harold Reynolds hosting. The two-hour webcast will also feature on-field interviews.

Fox Sports Net is also bringing back its red carpet arrival show, which will air under the cable network’s Best Damn Sports Show Period umbrella at 7 p.m. Rose, along with Fox’s Rob Dibble and Charissa Thompson will host.

The Fox network airs the game from San Francisco’s AT&T Park at 8, featuring its top on-air crew of Joe Buck and Tim McCarver. Also on the game broadcast will be Ken Rosenthal, Jose Mota and current Arizona Diamondbacks player Eric Byrnes.

Jeanne Zelasko, Kevin Kennedy and Eric Karros will host the pre- and post-game shows.

The broadcast will include over 20 cameras and 75 microphones, including mikes on umpires and players.

MLB on Fox lead producer Pete Macheska will produce and Bill Webb will direct.

