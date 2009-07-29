Former U.S. Soccer Star Wynalda Joins Fox Soccer Channel

National Soccer Hall of Fame member and former U.S. National Team star Eric Wynalda will be the new co-host for Fox Soccer Channel's live weekly call-in show Fox Football Fone-In. Wynalda will share hosting duties with Nick Webster. The sixth season of the show is scheduled to premiere Aug. 10 from 7-9 p.m.

Wynalda came onto the scene in the early 1990s when he joined the World Cup roster for the U.S. National Team at 20 years-old. He played professionally for the San Francisco Bay Blackhawks of the American Professional Soccer League and then moved to German club team Saarbrucken in 1992. He returned to America in 1996 to play for the San Jose Clash, of the MLS, where he scored the first goal in league history. Wynalda retired in 2000 as the all-time leading goal scorer in American soccer history. He had been an analyst for ESPN, but was dropped from the network's talent roster in 2008.

"As a former player and passionate soccer fan myself, I tuned in weekly [to Fox Football Fone-In] and I couldn't be happier to now be sitting alongside Nick as a co-host," Wynalda said.

The season premieres as the channel prepares for coverage of the UEFA Champions League in August.