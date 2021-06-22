Former Sling TV CEO Warren Schlichting Lands at Poly

Former Sling TV CEO and longtime Dish Network C-level executive Warren Schlichting has landed at video conferencing tech company Poly, reporting a former Dish colleague, CEO Dave Shull, as chief operating officer.

According to a Poly announcement, Schlichting will oversee the company's product and services business units, product and alliance marketing, corporate strategy and business development.

He will also serve as "executive sponsor" of Poly's "Low Carbon Solutions pillar under the company's Corporate Social Responsibility work to reduce emissions."

Schlichting served as one of Dish's top programming executives after migrating from Comcast Spotlight back in 2011, and he led the satellite TV company's virtual pay TV service, Sling TV, from December 2017 to June 2020.

"Warren is a proven leader, experienced in both creating value and managing significant change," Shull said, in a statement.

"We've been clear that Poly is transforming and focused on growth, and a big part of that is making certain we operate at a level that matches our ambitions," Shull added. "We already have strong business unit general managers and functional leaders in place, so we expect that Warren will ensure that our business units have the resources and support they need, expand our investments in software and solutions, and elevate our strategic alliance partnerships."