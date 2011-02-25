Former Cable Exec Named White House Social Secretary

Jeremy Bernard, a former executive with Falcon Cable TV, has been appointed a special assistant to the president and White House social secretary, reportedly the first man to hold the job (http://voices.washingtonpost.com/postpartisan/2011/02/jeremy_bernard_a_h...) of helping the First Lady and the President "showcase arts and culture."

Bernard had been senior advisor to the U.S. Ambassador to France and was formerly a White House liaison for the National Endowment for the Humanities.



"Jeremy shares our vision for the White House as the People's House, one that celebrates our history and culture in dynamic and inclusive ways. We look forward to Jeremy continuing to showcase America's arts and culture to our nation and the world through the many events at the White House," said the president in announcing the appointment Friday.



His job includes scheduling everything from student visits to State Dinners.



Bernard was director of government affairs for Falcon Cable TV for a decade (1996 to 2006), according to the White House. He is a former board member of A.N.G.L.E. (Access Now for Gay & Lesbian Equality) and the National Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund.



