Food Network Gives ‘Buddy Vs. Duff 2’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 15).

On the strength of 284.4 million TV ad impressions, Food Network’s promo for Buddy Vs. Duff 2 leads this week’s list, moving up from second place last week—a chart position the network still hangs on to for Supermarket Stakeout.

Only one traditional broadcaster, Fox, makes the top 5 with 9-1-1 in third place. Meanwhile, CNN closes out the ranking with promos for its 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate special in fourth place and its latest primary coverage in fifth.

Notably, the CNN primary promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (131) in our ranking, getting 31 percent fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).