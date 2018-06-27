Food Network Again Gives ‘Wedding Cake Championship’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push
B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 24).
On the strength of 273.7 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Wedding Cake Championship takes first place—the second week in a row the Food Network competition show tops our chart. It also scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (146) in our ranking, getting 46% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Two very different shows about crime also get promo love from their respective networks. The second season of FX’s intense drug-world saga Snowfall lands at No. 2, while ABC’s playful new comedy-drama Take Two, about a private investigator and his unlikely sidekick, grabs third place.
Rounding out our ranking: a World Cup promo from Fox and Fox Sports 1, in fourth place, and OWN’s new drama Love Is, in fifth.
