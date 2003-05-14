Food, HGTV add West Coast feeds
Scripps Networks' popular Food Network and Home & Garden Television cable channels are adding
West Coast feeds.
Food's second feed, which will allow West Coast affiliates to carry
programming in the same time slot as the primary feed, will launch June 30.
HGTV will add its second feed Sept. 29.
Scripps said strong prime-time ratings for both networks prompted the move to
launch second feeds.
