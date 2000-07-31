WKQB(FM) Southern Pines/Fayetteville, N.C.

Price: $6.15 million

Buyer: Cumulus Media; owns/is buying wfnc(am)-wqsm(fm) Fayetteville, WRCQ(FM) Dunn/Fayetteville and WFNC-FM Lumberton/Fayetteville, N.C.; is selling 30 stations in five markets (see first Combo item, above)

Seller: Muirfield Broadcasting Inc., Southern Pines (Walker Morris, president); owns WIOZ(AM) Pinehurst/Southern Pines/Fayetteville, N.C. Morris also is president of Meridian Communications LLC, which owns WIOZ-FM Southern Pines/Fayetteville

Facilities: 106.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 594 ft.

Format: Classic rock

Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

WPVQ(FM) Turners Falls/Whately/Amherst, Mass./Brattleboro, Vt.

Price: $2.925 million

Buyer: Vox Media Corp., Newton, Mass. (Bruce G. Danziger, president/60% owner); owns/is buying 10 AMs and 18 other FMs

Seller: Cardwell Broadcasting Inc., Whately (Glen W. Cardinal, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 93.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Country

WBAZ(FM) Southold/Long Island and WBSQ(FM) Bridgehampton/Southold/Long Island, N.Y.

Price: $2.75 million

Buyer: Back Bay Broadcasters Inc., Pawtucket, R.I. (Peter H. Ottmar, chairman/CEO/54.4% owner; General Electric Capital Corp., 33%-plus owner); owns/is buying one AM and 11 other FMs, including WEHM(FM) East Hampton/Long Island and WBEA(FM) Montauk/Long Island, N.Y. GECC has interest in 13 TVs, including WNBC(TV) New York

Seller: MAK Communications LLC, Southold (Malcolm A. Kahn, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wbsq: 102.5 MHz, 4.8 kW, ant. 367 ft.; wbaz: 101.7 MHz, 5.5 kW, ant. 341 ft.

Formats: wbsq: "brite" AC; wbaz: light AC

Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (buyer); Blackburn & Co. (seller)

KJLS(FM) Hays, KKQY(FM) Hill City/Hays, KFIX(FM) Plainville/Hays and construction permit for KBGL(FM) Larned (near Great Bend), Kan.

Price: $2.5 million

Buyer: Eagle Radio Inc., Hays (Gary Shorman, president); owns eight AMs and 10 other FMs, including kays(am)-khaz(fm) Hays

Seller: Radio Inc., Hays (Rick Kuehl, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: kjls: 103.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 994 ft.; kkqy: 101.9 MHz, 97 kW, ant. 101.9 ft.; kfix: 96.9 MHz, 10.5 kW, ant. 876 ft.; kbgl: 106.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 486 ft.

Format: kjls: AC; kkqy: country; kfix: classic rock

Broker: Patrick Communications

75% of KDB(FM) Santa Barbara, Calif.

Price: $2.25 million (for stock)

Buyers: Michael Towbes and David H. Anderson, each 25% owners; Arent H. Schuyler Jr. and Jean K. Schuyler, each 12.5% owners, Santa Barbara; no other broadcast interests

Sellers: Robertson C. Scott Jr., 59.74% owner; Harvey Pool, 15.26% owner, Santa Barbara. Scott will retain 25% ownership of kdb

Facilities: 93.7 MHz, 12.5 kW, ant. 870 ft.

Format: Classical

Construction permit for KLSN(FM) Santa Cruz, Calif.

Price: $295,000

Buyer: Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (K. Richard Jenkins, president); owns/is buying two AMs and 21 other FMs, including 11 in California

Seller: Coast Public Radio Inc., Westport, Mass. (Frederic J. Phaneuf, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 90.7 MHz, 316 W, ant. 364 ft.

Format: To be noncommercial/educational

Construction permit for KRSI(FM) Garapan, Saipan

Price: $150,000

Buyer: Sorensen Pacific Broadcasting Inc., Agana, Guam (spouses Rex W. and Kathleen Sorenson, principals); owns one AM and three other FMs, including KPXP(FM) Garapan

Seller: Radio Saipan International Corp., Garapan (Clayton Duvall, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 97.9 MHz, 4.5 kW, ant. 1,519 ft.

Format: Classic rock