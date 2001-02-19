FMs
WDDH(FM) (formerly WPKK) St. Marys, Pa.
Price:
$1.175 million
Buyer:
Laurel Media Inc., Ridgway, Pa. (Dennis Heindl, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
CAM Communications, Ridgway (Monty Bluehler, principals); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
97.5 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 705 ft.
Format:
Country
WBGK(FM) Newport Village/Utica/Rome, N.Y.
Price:
$575,000
Buyer:
Towpath Communications, Utica (Ken Roser, president); owns WBUG-AM-FM Utica/Rome
Seller:
21st Century Radio Ventures Inc., Pal Desert, Calif. (James Primm, principal); owns KFPB(FM ) Chino Valley, Ariz.
Facilities:
99.7 MHz, 1.4 kW, ant. 618 ft.
Format:
Country
Broker:
Patrick Communications
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.