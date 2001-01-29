Trending

KZRQ(FM) Ash Grove/Springfield and KHTO(FM) Mount Vernon/Springfield, Mo.

Price:
$6 million

Buyer:
Wilks Broadcasting Holdings, New York (Craig B. Klosk, president); owns two AMs and three other FMs

Seller:
Radio 2000 NC Inc., Kansas City, Kan. (Frank Copsidas, principal); owns KNCY-AM-FM Nebraska City, Neb.

Facilities:
KZRQ : 104.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 194 ft.; KHTO : 106.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:
KZRQ : active rock; KHTO : AC

Broker:
Bergner & Co.