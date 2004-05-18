Trending

Flynn Upped at MGM TV

By

Blake Flynn, senior counsel, business and legal affairs for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.'s worldwide television distribution, has been named vice president, business affairs.

Flynn oversees sales of MGM TV product to braodcast and cable outlets domestically as well as internationally. He has been with the company since 1993.

MGM has a film library of some 4,000 shows and a TV library of over 10,000 episodes.