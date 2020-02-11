FloSports Takes Swing With Baseball Platform

Sports streamer FloSports said it is launching FloBaseball, a new platform featuring collegiate and youth baseball.

This season, Flo baseball will stream more than 700 games, some featuring top-ranked NCAA teams competing in tournament play.

Exclusive coverage starts Feb. 14 with the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic and the Snowbird Baseball Classic.

“The launch of FloBaseball brings a new and much-needed focus to a previously underserved segment of America’s favorite past time. Baseball fans around the world will now have one destination to follow the best amateur players and those who have the potential to become the next professional superstars,” said Mike Levy, VP, global rights acquisition at FloSports.

“FloBaseball will bridge the viewing gap between competitive youth, high school and collegiate baseball that has been either restricted to regional networks or unavailable altogether to baseball audiences. With the ongoing success of our other verticals, FloSports has proven that audiences are ready for sports programming that has been overlooked by major networks,” Levy said.

FloBaseball is a subscription service available via the FloSports app on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV the App Story and Google Play Store.