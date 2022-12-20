Flip-Flop of the Week: Apple Backs Away From 'NFL Sunday Ticket,' Says Puck News ... Which Reported Earlier That a Deal Was Already Done

Eight months after it reported that Apple had already made a deal to license "NFL Sunday Ticket" and was merely figuring out announcement timing, Puck News said that the tech giant has backed away from the pricy out-of-market games package.

According to the flip-flopping digital news publisher, price isn't a consideration for Apple and its $3 trillion market capitalization. Rather, the company merely took a sober look at what the rights package, which will carry a price tag as high as $2 billion per season, will do for its business.

Apple is reportedly concerned about "NFL Sunday Ticket's" local blackout restrictions and its total lack of international reach. Apple also wants to somehow integrate the games package -- which DirecTV sells for about $300 per season -- into its $6.99-a-month Apple TV Plus subscription, Puck said.

With Disney and newly restored CEO Bob Iger demurring on "NFL Sunday Ticket" for ESPN, as well, that leaves Amazon and Google as the sole remaining bidders for the package, which culminates a three-decade relationship with DirecTV upon the conclusion of the current NFL regular season on Jan. 8.

Amazon already pays the NFL more than $100 million per season for rights to the "Thursday Night Football" franchise.