Five a Charm for Gilmore Girls, Tracy Morgan
Christmas came early for The WB’s Gilmore Girls and NBC’s Tracy Morgan.
Five was the magic number for both shows, with Gilmore Girls renewed for a fifth season, through 2004-05, and NBC placing an order for five more episodes of The Tracy Morgan Show. Both shows air Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
