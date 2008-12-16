Fisher Names Hassan Natha VP, Finance, Principal Accounting Officer
TV and radio station owner Fisher Communications has named Hassan Natha VP, finance and principal accounting officer.
Natha, who most recently was CFO of specialty beverage company Jones Soda, will head up accounting, financial reporting and auditing. He reports to Joseph L. Lovejoy, senior VP and CFO.
Fisher, based in Seattle owns 13 full-power TV stations, seven low-powers, and eight radio stations.
