Firstlight Media Rebrands as Quickplay

Firstlight Media said Tuesday that it will rebrand under the Quickplay name, about two years after the company purchased the cloud-agnostic OTT platform company from AT&T.

Toronto-based Firstlight partnered with Highland Capital in March 2020 to purchase AT&T’s Quickplay for an undisclosed sum. Firstlight founder and CEO Andre Christensen had earlier served as Quickplay’s chief operating officer and head of product development for AT&T.

In a press release, the company said it expects to leverage its new moniker as it makes the rounds at the IBC 2022 show in Amsterdam next month, where it plans to preview new tools that can help accelerate OTT’s shift to platforms like:

“As we’ve extended our leadership in cloud-native streaming, it’s become clear to the market that the platform we’ve created is truly differentiated from anything that has come before it,” Quickplay co-founder and CEO Andre Christensen said in a press release. “Just as it did more than a decade ago, Quickplay today is making huge technology leaps that are enabling operators to capture leadership positions in an increasingly crowded streaming environment.”