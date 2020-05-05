Fios to Sell Addressable Advertising via Ampersand

Verizon Media on Tuesday said that it will be using Ampersand as the exclusive seller of Verizon Fios’ addressable TV inventory.

The move brings Ampersand’s addressable footprint to 42 million households representing more than 60% of the U.S.

Ampersand is owned by Comcast, Charter and Cox.

“Addressable TV and OTT advertising offer a unique and unparalleled opportunity to reach consumers in a targeted and meaningful way,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer, Verizon Media. “Together with Ampersand, we are extending advertiser reach and strengthening demand for publisher content. This relationship is another important milestone for Verizon Media’s roadmap to develop leading omnichannel capabilities for premium sources of demand.”

Verizon Media is also providing access to Verizon Fios TV addressable inventory through the Verizon Media DSP, which will be the only programmatic trading platform for Fios.

Ampersand has also selected Verizon Media’s DSP as its primary buying platform for CTV and OTT inventory.