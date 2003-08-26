Fessel exits ABC
Andrew Fessel, ABC’s senior vice president of research, has departed the
network after less than one year on the job, sources say.
Fessel arrived at ABC last October to head up the network’s research
department.
He relocated from San Francisco to Los Angeles to work for ABC, while his
family stayed behind.
ABC refused comment.
Fessel came to ABC from San Francisco-based Telephia Inc., where he was vice
president of wireless Internet intelligence and business development.
Prior to that, he was Media Matrix's senior vice president of new media and
head of the company's West Coast office.
Fessel began his career 25 years ago at KGO-TV in San Francisco, and he went
on to Fox Broadcasting in 1986 to become head of research.
In 1995, he left Fox to become head of audience development, marketing and
new media for DreamWorks SKG Television.
