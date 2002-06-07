Fernández-Roca joins Univision

Univision-owned WLTV(TV), Channel 23, and co-owned TeleFutura station

WAMI(TV), both in Miami, have hired Luis Fernández-Rocha as general manager. He

had headed Telemundo's Miami O&O, WSC(TV).

Local observers had speculated such a move when Fernández-Rocha left the

Telemundo station earlier in the week without announcing plans.

He replaces Tomás Johansen, who announced his retirement last week.

Fernández-Rocha will remain based in Miami and will report to Co-Presidents

Thomas M. Arnost and Mike Wortsman.

May sweeps showed WLTV to be South Florida's most-watched station, and one of

the most-watched Spanish-language stations in the country.