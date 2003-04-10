FerenComm ups Baumoel
Stephanie Greenhut Baumoel, publicity director for New York-based public-relations firm
FerenComm, has been named vice president.
Her clients include Sesame Workshop, Sony Pictures Television, WE: Women's Entertainment, New Line
Television and PBS.
