Fennell tops Pinnacle
J. Kim Fennell has been named president and CEO of digital-video company
Pinnacle Systems.
He replaces Mark Sanders, who becomes chairman.
Fennell most recently was president and CEO of Fremont, Calif.-based
information storage company, StorageWay, and before that was a vice president
with Lucent.
