Feger-Childers exits WMAR
Staci Feger-Childers is out as news director at Scripps Broadcasting-owned WMAR-TV
Baltimore.
Childers left the station Thursday, telling The Baltimore Sun -- with
which WMAR-TV formed an alliance during Feger-Childers' watch -- that she's
burned out after two years on the job there.
