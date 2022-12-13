Federal Court Rules Streamer Super Arab TV Stole Dish Channels

A U.S. District Court in Texas has found that the Super Arab IPTV streaming service pirated a number of channels from Dish Network, is liable for copyright infringement and has been directed to pay the satellite-TV provider $2.1 million.

The court said Super Arab IPTV has to stop streaming any content from the Al Arabiya, Al Hayah 1, ART Cima, CBC, CBC Drama, Future TV, Hekayat, LBC, LBCI (aka LDC), and Melody Classic channels.

It must also turn over domain names superarabiptv.com, iptvarab.com, superarabiptv.net, box001.cn, box001.ru, superaccount1.com, and tutanota.net to DIsh, which will have full control of those names.

According to The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP), Super Arab TV was given multiple copyright infringement notices by IBCAP to stop the piracy (Dish is a member), but ignored them and continued to steal and stream the channels, which led to the willful infringement award of $2.1 million.

“In this case, not only was the dealer ordered to pay, but the court also issued a broad injunction that will enable us to shut down the service in the U.S. as well as all dealers of the service,” IBPCAP executive director Chris Kuelling said. “We will enforce this order against dealers of the Super Arab service, non-parties associated with Super Arab, and the transfer of domains critical to the operation of the service.” ■