FCC's Nathan Simington Decries Capitol Violence

FCC commissioner Nathan Simington has condemned the storming of the Capitol and urged calm as the country transitions to a President Joe Biden, and did so from the perspective of an immigrant to this country.

Simington, who was nominated by President Trump, pointed out that he had "embraced the gift of U.S. citizenship"--he is a native of Canada but is now a U.S. citizen, saying it was a choice he made —"in appreciation [of] the traditions of vigorous, peaceful engagement that have characterized the nation’s 230 years of constitutional governance."

Simington said he looked forward to working with both Democrats and Republicans.

“Our mandate at the Commission is to work for the benefit of all Americans. Should we disagree on some issues, we would do well to remember Thomas Jefferson’s words at the time of another presidential transition, the first in which the Administration changed parties: ‘...every difference of opinion is not a difference of principle. We have called by different names brethren of the same principle.’”

Simington, who comes from the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, was tapped by President Trump to fill the seat of Commissioner Michael O'Rielly after the President pulled O'Rielly's nomination at the last minute. NTIA is the President's chief communications policy advisor.

Trump actively advocated for Simington's confirmation on Twitter.