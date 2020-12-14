New FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington Sworn In

New Republican FCC commissioner Nathan Simington is now officially seated on the commission.

He was sworn in about 9 a.m. Monday morning, virtually, by chairman Ajit Pai via video call and his bio has joined the others on the FCC's web site. The commissioners continue to work remotely.

Simington was confirmed by the Senate Dec. 8.

Simington had been senior advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which is the President's chief communications advisory arm, where he worked on 5G security/supply chain issues.

He also worked on NTIA's petition to the FCC to come up with the regime for regulating social media that the President had called for and that O'Rielly had criticized.

Simington is formerly senior counsel to wireless company Brightstar, where the deal-centric White House pointed out he "negotiated deals with companies across the spectrum of the telecommunications and internet industry, including most of the world’s leading wireless carriers."