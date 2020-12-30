FCC's Nathan Simington Staffs Up

New FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington has begun staffing up, though all in "acting" roles.

According to his office, he has named Tyler Bridegan as acting media advistor, Erion Boone as acting wireless advisor, and Jonathan Cannon as acting wireline adviser.

Bridegan will also handle issues before the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau. He most recently was an attorney advisor in the Media Bureau's Video Division, where he dealt with issues including foreign ownership station sales and license renewals.

Boone will also handle issues before the International Bureau, Public Safety & Homeland Security Bureau and the Office of Engineering and Technology. Boone was most recently deputy division chief in the Wireless Bureau's Competition and Infrastructure Division, dealing with broadband mapping, mobile spectrum and other issues. Boone's resume also includes T-Mobile, Clearwire and Level 3 Communications.

Cannon, will also handle Enforcement Bureau matters, has been an attorney advisor in the Wireline Bureau's Pricing Policy Division, dealing with intercarrier compensation and the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

“I’m grateful that Tyler, Erin, and Jonathan have agreed to jump into their new roles so enthusiastically,” said Commissioner Simington. “They will enable me to successfully begin my exciting work on pressing issues.”

Simington, who comes from the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, was tapped by President Trump to fill the seat of Commissioner Michael O'Rielly after the President pulled O'Rielly's nomination at the last minute. NTIA is the President's chief communications policy advisor.