FCC's Jessica Rosenworcel Names Paloma Perez Press Secretary
One goal is to better engage Spanish-speaking news media
FCC acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has named Paloma Perez as FCC press secretary.
Perez had been communications director for former Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.).
Also Read: Rosenworcel Says It's Time to Think Big....and Act
Before that, Perez was deputy communications director and legislative aide to Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas).
Rosenworcel points out that Perez was the daughter of Peruvian and Mexican immigrants as well as a first-generation college graduate.
"Communicating clearly with the American people and ensuring we have respectful and honest engagement with the media is fundamental to our responsibilities as public servants,” said Rosenworcel of her new hire. “Paloma is an excellent addition to our team."
Also Read: D.C. Applauds Rosenworcel Pick
Rosenworcel said both she and Perez would be working on finding better ways "to engage with the Spanish-speaking news media and the communities they serve.”
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.