FCC's Jessica Rosenworcel Names Paloma Perez Press Secretary

FCC acting chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has named Paloma Perez as FCC press secretary.

Perez had been communications director for former Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.).

Before that, Perez was deputy communications director and legislative aide to Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas).

Rosenworcel points out that Perez was the daughter of Peruvian and Mexican immigrants as well as a first-generation college graduate.

"Communicating clearly with the American people and ensuring we have respectful and honest engagement with the media is fundamental to our responsibilities as public servants,” said Rosenworcel of her new hire. “Paloma is an excellent addition to our team."

Rosenworcel said both she and Perez would be working on finding better ways "to engage with the Spanish-speaking news media and the communities they serve.”