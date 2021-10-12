FCC Tops $2 Billion in Emergency Broadband Funds for Schools, Libraries

The FCC has committed another more than $1 billion in school and library broadband funding.

The Federal Communications Commission has committed another $1 billion-plus in funding for emergency (COVID-19-related) broadband connectivity for schools and libraries.

The FCC said Tuesday that in its second round of funding, $1,159,681,350.34 will be going to 2,471 schools and 205 libraries. The money can go toward broadband service and connectivity devices. It can also go for off-campus learning, given the pandemic.

So far, the FCC has committed $2,362,788,847.22 ($1,203,107,496.88 in the first round) and said it has met its own goal of responding to half of the applications within 60 days of the closing of the first filing window.

The most recent filing window opened Sept. 28 and closes Oct. 13.

As part of the massive COVID-19 American Relief Act, the FCC had 60 days to set up an e-rate Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) of $7.6 billion (minus $1 million to pay for FCC Inspector General oversight of the program). The Universal Service Administrative Co. which oversees the FCC's ongoing Universal Service Fund (USF) subsidy program, is administering the emergency fund, which is separate from USF subsidies.