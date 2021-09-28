FCC Opens Second Emergency Connectivity Fund Benefit Filing Window

Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the first wave of broadband funding on the Sept. 23 episode of 'The View.'

The Federal Communications Commission has opened its second filing window for the $7.17 billion broadband subsidy money in the Biden administration’s Emergency Connectivity Fund, meant to help get more people online during a pandemic that moved much of work and school there.

The filing window closes Oct. 13 and is open to schools and libraries to purchase service and equipment, including laptops, tablets, WiFi hotspots, modems and routers for off-premises use by students, staff and library users.

The FCC announced last week that it handed out more than $1 billion in the first filing window.

The Biden administration made sure that first wave got some publicity, with Vice President Kamala Harris, who was deputized by President Joe Biden with shepherding the universal broadband issue, announcing the figure on The View.