FCC Seeks Nominees for Digital Equity Committee

The FCC is seeking nomination for its newly re-chartered and re-named Communications Equity and Diversity Council (formerly its Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment), and it wants to hear from lots of folks, including broadcasters, MVPDs and over-the-top video providers.

The committee was re-chartered June 29 after consultation with the General Services Administration, according to the FCC.

In keeping with the current emphasis on racial justice and historic inequities, the FCC is looking to enhance "equitable access to digital technologies, particularly to communities that are underserved, lower-resourced or subject to persistent poverty or inequality."

It is casing a wide net for nominees, seeking representations from groups advocating for women, minorities, the LBGTQ+ communities, veterans and others, as well as state and local government agencies, broadcasters, cable operators, satellite operators, over-the-top video distributors, academics, and venture capital firms.

But registered lobbyists need not apply. "Because Committee members seeking to serve in their individual capacities for their individual expertise may not be registered federal lobbyists, nominees who are registered federal lobbyists will not be considered," the FCC said in announcing the call for nominations.

Committee members will not be compensated, including for travel, and must commit to two-year terms and approximately three meetings per year. They should also expect to spend substantial time in subcommittee deliberations.

The deadline for nominations is end of day Aug. 10, 2021. For more information, go here.