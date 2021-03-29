FCC Diversity Committee Condemns Attacks on Asian Americans

The FCC's Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment Monday (March 29) condemned the recent attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), an issue much on the minds of many, including the Writers Guild of America East, which held a panel last week on how writers can change misperceptions in the wake of those hate crimes.

The FCC's diversity committee was chartered to help the FCC "identify and remove barriers that prevent historically disadvantaged communities from accessing the full range of opportunities made possible by communications, media, and technology." Certainly stereotypes about and hateful speech and actions toward the AAPI community is such a barrier.

“Hateful acts against communities of color have no place in our society. The nationwide increase in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) is unacceptable," the committee said. "We condemn the acts and words of hate and violence toward a community that is as much a part of the fabric of our nation as any other. The ACDDE expresses full support for the AAPI community and will continue to uplift our goals of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

The committee was created by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in 2017 and re-chartered in 2019.