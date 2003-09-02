FCC mulls fine for WNEW sex stunt

The Federal Communications Commission staff believes that the penance for

having sex in a cathedral should be between $7,000-$27,500, although that is

likely to be too little for some commissioners.

According to FCC sources, the Enforcement Bureau is recommending that the FCC

fine Infinity Broadcasting Corp.’s WNEW(FM) New York for an August 2002

broadcast of a phoned-in description of a couple allegedly having sex in St.

Patrick's Cathedral.

DJs Greg Hughes and Anthony Cumia instigated the stunt for their Opie

& Anthony show. They were fired as a result.

The sources would not reveal the amount of the fine other than to say that

the figure is more than the minimum $7,000 typically levied for indecency

violations but less than the $27,500 maximum that a single indecency incident

can draw.

It's now up to the five commissioners to decide over the next couple of weeks

whether to accept the staff recommendation and issue a notice of apparent

liability -- the first step in the agency's complex fining procedure.

Commission and industry sources expect the staff recommendation to be

accepted, but not without at least one commissioner -- Michael Copps --

attempting to impose a stiffer penalty. The broadcast prompted public outrage in

New York and among Catholics around the country.

Officials at Viacom Inc., Infinity's parent company, had little comment on

reports of the recommendation. "After a decision is announced, Infinity intends

to formulate a response," a spokesman said.

Copps, for whom tougher enforcement of indecency rules is a priority, has

charged that FCC sanctions are little more than slaps on the wrist that do

little to stem raunchy programming on the radio dial.

He is likely to view the fine in a similar vein, and he could argue for

increasing it well beyond the $27,500-per-incident limit on the grounds that

WNEW's Aug. 16, 2002, broadcast was reaired on other stations and that similar

escapades were chronicled on previous Opie & Anthony

programs.