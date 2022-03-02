FCC Gets New Wireline Bureau Chief
Chair Jessica Rosenworcel also names new chief liaison to Capitol Hill
Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has named Trent Harkrader as new head of the Wireline Competition Bureau, which oversees broadband issues, and has tapped a new liaison with the legislators who have freed up billions in new broadband funding.
Harkrader will succeed Kris Monteith, who is retiring.
While the National Telecommunications & Information Administration is overseeing the vast majority of infrastructure-related broadband subsides, the FCC is still responsible for handing out billions of federal dollars, so broadband and closing the digital divide remain a key focus.
Harkrader has been advising Rosenworcel on implementation of the Consolidated Appropriations Act broadband subsidies while doing double duty as deputy chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau. He is a former attorney-adviser and division manager in the FCC's Enforcement Bureau.
Rosenworcel also said Brian Moulton has joined the FCC as director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, which is the liaison between the regulator and Congress, providing legislators with answers to policy questions.
Moulton had been senior counsel to Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.). and before that was legal director of the Human Rights Campaign.
