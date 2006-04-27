FCC Catches Barehand
Shana Barehand, from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, has joined the FCC as tribal liaison in the office of intergovernmental affairs.
The office oversees the commission's Indian affairs telecommunications initiative to extend service to tribal lands.
Barehand, formerly Shana Greenburg, is a founding board member of the Society of American Indian Government Employees.
