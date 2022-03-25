FCC Adds to Untrusted Tech Supplier List
AO Kaspersky, China Mobile among new companies on national security threat roster
The FCC has expanded the list of foreign companies whose tech is not welcome in U.S. networks.
The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act required the FCC to identify tech companies -- and their subsidiaries and affiliates -- whose products and/or services posed a national security threat.
The FCC said Friday that AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp., and China Mobile International USA Inc. have all been added to the "covered list" the FCC must publish and maintain.
Huawai and ZTE were the first to make the list along with Hytera Communications Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision, and Dahua. This week's trio marks the second wave of untrusted companies by the reckoning of the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau.
“Today’s action is the latest in the FCC’s ongoing efforts, as part of the greater whole-of-government approach, to strengthen America’s communications networks against national security threats, including examining the foreign ownership of telecommunications companies providing service in the United States and revoking the authorization to operate where necessary," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. ■
