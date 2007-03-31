Fates & Fortunes
By Staff
Broadcast TV
Andrew Stewart, general manager, KGUN Tucson, Ariz., joins KWBA Tucson as VP/general manager.
At WDCW Washington: Brett Burke, national sales manager, promoted to local sales manager; Ashley Messina, account executive, promoted to national sales manager.
Journalism
Jeff Barardelli, weekend morning meteorologist, WCBS New York, named weekend morning meteorologist, WFOR Miami.
Wendy Tokuda anchor/reporter, KRON San Francisco, rejoins KPIX San Francisco as anchor.
Cable TV
Jerome Espy, director, communications, Michigan region, Comcast, named VP, communications, Midwest region.
Technology
Bill Jamaca, VP, support and services, Xsigo Systems, joins RGB Networks, San Mateo, Calif., in the newly created post of VP, customer services.
Programming
Julie Stern, senior director, production, Lifetime Television, named VP, production.
Brett Ehrlich, director, business development, SportsNet New York, promoted to national sales manager.
Dan Dieffenbach, VP, marketing, Fox Sports, named senior VP, marketing, FSN Networks, Los Angeles.
Frank Wilson, senior coordinating producer, Speed, Charlotte, N.C., promoted to VP, production, responsible for NASCAR programming.
At BrainBox Entertainment LLC, Silver Spring, Md.: Travis Gray, VP, development, promoted to executive VP, entertainment; Genevieve Croteau, development coordinator, named development manager.
