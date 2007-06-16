Fates & Fortunes
By Staff
Broadcast TV
At WDBJ Roanoke, Va.: Jeffrey A. Marks, president/general manager, WAGT Augusta, Ga., named president/general manager, as of July 1, succeeding Robert G. Lee, who is retiring.
At WJW Cleveland: Sonya Thompson, assistant news director, appointed VP/news director; Andy Fishman, executive producer, Fox 8 News at 10 p.m., named assistant news director.
At ABC News Digital: Jessica Stedman Guff, senior broadcast producer, Good Morning America, named executive producer, ABC News Now; Chris Sheridan, executive producer, Weekend News Content, named executive producer, ABCNEWS.com.
Pat Patton, VP, programming, Young Broadcasting, adds VP/station manager, KRON San Francisco.
Cable TV
Gerald Campbell, executive VP, phone operations, Time Warner Cable, named executive VP, technical operations.
At Comcast: Dan Murphy, corporate VP, field technical operations, Charter Communications, Denver, named VP, engineering, Southern Division, Atlanta; Steve Gillenwater, regional VP, human resources, Comcast Mid-South Region, named division VP, human resources, employee/labor relations, Southern Division.
Bob Putnam, chief information officer, Suddenlink Communications, St. Louis, promoted to senior VP, information technology.
Programming
Suzanne Norman, VP, finance, CMT, Nashville, promoted to senior VP, strategy and business operations, a newly created post.
Matt Hanna, VP, development, VH1, appointed head of alternative development, BermanBraun, Los Angeles.
Gurpreet Kalra, senior network engineer, Court TV, named director, information technology, Hallmark Channel/Hallmark Movie Channel.
Richard Terlingen, local sales manager, KUSA Denver, joins CCmG-Phelan Productions, Denver, as president.
